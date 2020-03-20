BARRIE -- A suspect dubbed the "Red-handed-bandit" is now in custody after a fourth convenience store robbery in Barrie.

The bandit allegedly struck four times on Thursday. The first report came in at 6:50 am from the Circle K at 149 Dunlop Street East. Police say the suspect later returned to that same location a few hours later, just after 10 am, in different clothing and robbed the store a second time.

A few hours later, just before 3:30 pm, police say the bandit robbed another Circle K at 151 Bayfield St, in different clothing again. While the suspect's clothing was different for each robbery, he wore red gloves in all three of the daytime robberies.

Late Thursday night police say the suspect struck a fourth time, in less than 16 hours, returning to the scene of the first two robberies at the Dunlop Street Circle K. This time, police say he wore different clothing again, and black gloves.

Barrie police officers went to the scene along with several support units, including the Tactical Support Unit, the Canine Unit and the Drug Enforcement Unit. Within half an hour, a 24-year-old man from Barrie was taken into custody.

He has been charged with robbery, breach of probation and disguise with intent.