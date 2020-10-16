OWEN SOUND, ONT. -- The real estate market hit a milestone with houses selling like never before across Grey Bruce.

The Realtors Association of Grey Bruce Owen Sound released the figures for September, and for the first time, the average price of a house surpassed $500,000 in the region, a 23 per cent increase over last year's numbers.

Realtors say it continues to be a seller's market with an influx of buyers from outside the region choosing Grey Bruce.

Unprecedented bidding wars are the new norm as more people realize working from home could mean living outside the GTA.

According to the association, the demand continues to be greater than the supply.

The dollar value of all houses sold last month was up 60 per cent over the same month last year.