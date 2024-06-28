BARRIE
Barrie

    • Ready for summer? Two Barrie beaches open with lifeguards today

    Barrie lifeguards are ready for beach season in this undated file image.(CTV NEWS/BARRIE) Barrie lifeguards are ready for beach season in this undated file image.(CTV NEWS/BARRIE)
    Share

    It's time to pack up your swim togs and head to the beach.

    Both Centennial and Johnson's beaches will have lifeguards on duty between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily.

    Water safety is the theme at all of Barrie's beaches this year.

    Approximately 90 per cent of drowning victims are found not wearing a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD).

    The city offers the PFD loaner program at both Centennial Beach and Johnson's Beach.

    Beach visitors can borrow a PFD from the lifeguard office at no charge with a security deposit whenever lifeguards are on duty.

    Minet's Point Beach and Tyndale Beach do not have lifeguards. Parents and guardians are always reminded that ​children require direct supervision at the beach.

    Drop-off markers and swim buoy lines marking the designated swimming areas recommended for swimmers were installed in early June.

    The accessibility mat that permits wheelchairs and strollers the ability to wheel closer to the water's edge will be anchored on the sand at Centennial Beach between lifeguard chairs #4 and #5.

    To ensure the beaches are safe for swimming, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit analyzes weekly water samples taken from Centennial Beach, Johnson's Beach, Minet's Point Beach, Tyndale Park, and Wilkin's Park.

    Warnings will be posted at designated swimming beaches when bacterial levels exceed provincial guidelines.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Ontario MPP removed from PC caucus over 'serious lapses in judgment'

    Premier Doug Ford has removed a member of his caucus due to what he’s describing as 'serious lapses in judgment.' In a statement released Friday morning, the premier’s office said MPP Goldie Ghamari had been removed from the Progressive Conservative caucus 'effective immediately.'

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News