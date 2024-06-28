Ready for summer? Two Barrie beaches open with lifeguards today

It's time to pack up your swim togs and head to the beach.

Both Centennial and Johnson's beaches will have lifeguards on duty between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily.

Water safety is the theme at all of Barrie's beaches this year.

Approximately 90 per cent of drowning victims are found not wearing a lifejacket or personal flotation device (PFD).

The city offers the PFD loaner program at both Centennial Beach and Johnson's Beach.

Beach visitors can borrow a PFD from the lifeguard office at no charge with a security deposit whenever lifeguards are on duty.

Minet's Point Beach and Tyndale Beach do not have lifeguards. Parents and guardians are always reminded that ​children require direct supervision at the beach.

Drop-off markers and swim buoy lines marking the designated swimming areas recommended for swimmers were installed in early June.

The accessibility mat that permits wheelchairs and strollers the ability to wheel closer to the water's edge will be anchored on the sand at Centennial Beach between lifeguard chairs #4 and #5.

To ensure the beaches are safe for swimming, the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit analyzes weekly water samples taken from Centennial Beach, Johnson's Beach, Minet's Point Beach, Tyndale Park, and Wilkin's Park.

Warnings will be posted at designated swimming beaches when bacterial levels exceed provincial guidelines.