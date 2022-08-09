Rash of truck thefts has Nottawasaga OPP on alert
The theft of three trucks and a sedan has police warning New Tecumseth area residents to lock up their vehicles.
On August 6 at 7 a.m., Nottawasaga OPP received a call regarding a theft of a 2011 Ford F150. The incident occurred on Main Street in Lisle, Adjala-Tosorontio.
An hour later at 8 a.m., police received a call regarding a theft of a 2014 Hyundai Elantra from Calford Street in Angus in Essa Township. The vehicle has since been recovered.
The next day at 8:45 a.m., there was a theft of a 2020 Ford F150 reported on Weaver Trail and a theft of a 2019 Ford F150 was reported on Turner Drive, both in the Town of New Tecumseth.
All four thefts happened overnight at undetermined times.
Police are asking residents in the areas mentioned above to check their video surveillance cameras and are reminding the public to ensure doors are always locked and that no valuables remain in vehicles.
If you have any information regarding these thefts, please call the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at (705) 434-1939 or 1-888-310-1122 or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit your information online
