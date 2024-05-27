BARRIE
Barrie

    • Barrie man embarks on 21-day half marathon to help kids in need

    Paul Alexander prepares for his half marathon in Barrie, Ont on May 27, 2024 (CTV News/ Chris Garry). Paul Alexander prepares for his half marathon in Barrie, Ont on May 27, 2024 (CTV News/ Chris Garry).
    Paul Alexander, a resident of Barrie, is embarking on a unique mission to impact his community positively.

    Alexander has committed to running a half marathon every day for 21 consecutive days to raise funds for underprivileged kids.

    Alexander's daily runs commence at 4 a.m. before he starts his workday.

    His motivation came from a personal tragedy in 2013 when a close friend passed away in a motorcycle accident, with the ongoing half marathon serving as a tribute to his friend while aiming to provide support to children in need.

    The funds raised from Alexander's initiative will be used to purchase skateboards for underprivileged kids, thereby giving them access to recreational activities they might not have otherwise been able to afford.

    "Well, I grew up without being able to afford these kinds of things myself, so to be able to help people in that same boat means a lot to me," said Alexander.

    Alexander's 21-day marathon will culminate on Sunday when he will participate in the Barrie Honda Half Marathon.

    In addition to his efforts, Alexander is also collecting donations through a GoFundMe campaign to support his cause further.

    By combining his passion for running with a genuine desire to give back to the community, Paul Alexander hopes to continue his half-marathons for many more years.

