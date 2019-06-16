

CTV Barrie





More than 200 cowboys and cowgirls rode into the Orangeville Fairgrounds as the RAM Rodeo Tour wrapped a stop in Orangeville during its 2019 provincial tour.

The event featured some of North America's best performers; including several riders from south of the equator.

"We've got cowboys coming out of Quebec, Ohio, Michigan, New York State, we've got a couple from Mississippi," said Ross Millar, the president of Rodeo Management Group.

"And we got five young bull riders that are following our tour here in Ontario, and they come out of Brazil."

Millar adds rodeos are not just a Western Canadian tradition saying competitions in Ontario go back for more than fifty years.

"There's over 380-thousand horses here in Ontario which we don't realize," said Millar, "It's the largest Canadian domestic population of horses with so much agriculture."

The RAM Rodeo Tour will return for three more stops in the region later this year with the championships being held in Newmarket beginning on October 18.

Click here for a list of the rodeo's upcoming stops in the region.