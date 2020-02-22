BARRIE -- A rally was held in Orillia on Saturday to show solidarity to the Wet’suwet’en heredity chiefs and a send a clear message to the Prime Minister.

Dozens of protesters took part in the peaceful demonstration, which shutdown Mississaga Street West and West Street North.

"This is not about taking Canada captive, this is about showing Canada that there's more to life than oil, money and profits and big corporations," said Orillia resident Glenn Ford.

A Wet'suwet'en hereditary chief says Indigenous leadership won't begin negotiations until the Mounties get off their traditional territory in northern British Columbia and Coastal GasLink halts construction on a natural-gas pipeline that crosses their land.

Protesters who had been blockading a C-N Rail line south of Montreal cleared out last night shortly after riot police arrived on scene ready to enforce an injunction.

But the blockade of a critical east-west rail line on Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory in eastern Ontario remains in place, and Ontario Provincial Police say they don't intend to break it up in the immediate future.

- With files from The Canadian Press