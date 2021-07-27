BARRIE, ONT. -- An umbrella will be among the required attire Tuesday as rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for much of the region.

According to Environment Canada, the first round of showers will end later this morning, but it predicts more rain this afternoon, with a risk for thunderstorms continuing into the evening.

Factor in hazy skies and a humidex of 26, with the haze expected to turn into fog patches after midnight.

As of July 22, The Northern Tornadoes Project confirmed to CTV News that Ontario has experienced 14 tornadoes, including eight EF-2, two EF-1 and two EF-0 rated twisters; eight of those confirmed in July alone.