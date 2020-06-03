BARRIE, ONT. -- The horses are ready to race at Georgian Downs in Innisfil.

The province has given the racing industry the green light, and it all starts Saturday night - with strict safety measures in place.

Aside from social distancing and temperature checks, there will be no fans in the stands.

Bets will be placed online, and patrons can take in the races on TV or the track's website.

"At least we can get back to racing and try to make some income for these horses," said Dave Byron, horse trainer.

The new season of racing hits the tracks on Saturday and will run three days a week, Tuesday, Saturday and Sunday, throughout the summer.