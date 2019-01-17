Featured
Pump and dash: Suspects wanted in connection with gas theft
Police release this image of suspect wanted in Bradford gas theft (Courtesy: South Simcoe Police)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, January 17, 2019 1:07PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 17, 2019 1:11PM EST
Police need help to identify two people wanted in connection with stealing gas in Bradford.
South Simcoe Police says a man and woman pumped gas at a station on Bridge Street on Wednesday after midnight and made no attempt to pay.
Police say the pair drove off in a grey, four-door Volkswagen Jetta.
Anyone with information is asked to contact South Simcoe Police.