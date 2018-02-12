

CTV Barrie





The province has announced new funding to plan for the expansion of Collingwood General and Marine Hospital and Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston.

On Monday Barrie MPP Ann Hoggarth was at Stevenson Memorial Hospital to announce that the province will dole out grants of up to $500,000 each to Stevenson Memorial and Collingwood General and Marine to help plan for the expansion of both hospitals.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital wants to build an addition to the hospital and replace and modernize various programs, including emergency, surgical and diagnostic services, and inpatient units.

Collingwood General and Marine Hospital wants to redevelop the entire facility.

“As communities in Simcoe County continue to grow rapidly, it is vital that hospitals are given the tools they need to plan for the future,” says Ann Hoggarth.

The grants are planning grants, used to fund early planning stages only. A planning grant does not mean the hospital will get approval to build.