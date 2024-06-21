BARRIE
Barrie

    • Prohibited driver busted in Caledon

    A driver was arrested and charged with impaired offences while prohibited from driving.

    Police were summoned to speak with a driver on Plummer Road, near Station Road, in Caledon.

    Officers spoke with the 51-year-old driver and determined he was impaired by alcohol.

    The Brampton man was charged with operation while impaired, operation while prohibited, failure to comply with his release order and failure or refusing to comply with demand.

    The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 11 to answer to the charges. The vehicle was impounded for a period of 45 days.

