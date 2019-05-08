Featured
Prime Minister in cottage country today
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during the Sommet Construction 2019 in Montreal, Monday, April 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019 1:26PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 8, 2019 1:59PM EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in our region on Wednesday.
Trudeau will attend a Bracebridge community barbecue tonight recognizing local first responders and volunteers efforts during the flooding emergency.
The PM will then head to Port Sydney for a Liberal Party nomination event with local lawyer Trish Cowie. She will receive the Liberal nomination for Parry-Sound Muskoka.