Local ski resorts are preparing to open for the season, after some recent snowfall.

“By the looks of the forecast, we’ve got a great shot at making something happen, and get people out on the ski hills early this year,” said Horseshoe Resort general manager, Jonathan Reid.

Crews at Horseshoe are adding man-made snow to the powder Mother Nature has already provided.

Snow Valley is also planning to turn on the snow guns overnight, in the hopes of an early open this season.

At Mount St. Louis Moonstone the guns were firing Tuesday afternoon, and officials say they know people are itching to make fresh tracks.

Crews will be testing the new LED lighting system in preparation of night skiing at Blue Mountain Resort.

If all goes according to plan, skiers and snowboarders will hit the slopes sooner than expected.