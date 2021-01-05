BARRIE, ONT. -- Bracebridge's annual Fire and Ice Festival is cancelled amid the current COVID-19 restrictions.

"Postponing the festival was not an easy decision, especially because our local businesses have come to rely on it to help them get through the slow winter months. However, with the current lockdown and limitation to gatherings, it has made it impossible for the event to proceed," said Lindsay Alexander, Bracebridge Business Improvement chair.

The festival was launched in 2016 and takes place in the town's downtown core on the last Saturday in January each year.

Fire pits and fire artists, along with ice displays, a downtown tube run and a skating trail, make up the popular festival that draws hundreds.

Organizers plan to have the festival return in Jan. 2022.