BARRIE -- Before you fall in love with a puppy online, police are warning residents to think twice.

South Simcoe Police have received several reports of residents who made deposits towards the purchase of a puppy after responding to an online ad, but once an e-transfer was made, the seller allegedly blocked the buyers or ignored their texts.

Police say the best way to avoid a puppy scam is to make sure you can see the puppy in person before you put any deposit down.

Police are also reminding people to beware if prices look too good to be true, or the price is negotiable, on sale or at a discounted price.