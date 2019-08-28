

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A man and teenaged girl are both facing weapons charges after police were called for reports of a group of people fighting in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say the altercation happened on Sunday evening in the area of Mary Lou Street and Jans Boulevard.

According to officers, the group ran from the scene when they arrived.

Police searched the area and found the two accused.

They say the 21-year-old man had a knife on him and the 17-year-old girl was carrying a replica pistol BB gun in her backpack.

Police warn that possessing fake guns can result in real criminal charges.

Police say imitations include airsoft, BB or pellet guns, prop guns, paintball guns, and even toy or novelty guns.