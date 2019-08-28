Featured
Police warn fake guns can carry real charges after incident in Innisfil
A photo of the seized replica firearm from Sun., Aug. 25 in Innisfil and a real firearm is attached. (South Simcoe Police handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 12:48PM EDT
A man and teenaged girl are both facing weapons charges after police were called for reports of a group of people fighting in Innisfil.
South Simcoe Police say the altercation happened on Sunday evening in the area of Mary Lou Street and Jans Boulevard.
According to officers, the group ran from the scene when they arrived.
Police searched the area and found the two accused.
They say the 21-year-old man had a knife on him and the 17-year-old girl was carrying a replica pistol BB gun in her backpack.
Police warn that possessing fake guns can result in real criminal charges.
Police say imitations include airsoft, BB or pellet guns, prop guns, paintball guns, and even toy or novelty guns.