Police use taser to arrest man accused of assaulting paramedic
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 9, 2019 1:26PM EDT
South Simcoe Police say they had to use a taser to arrest a man accused of assaulting a Simcoe County paramedic.
Police say they were called to a home in the Highway 88 and Professor Day Drive area in Bradford on Monday evening after a paramedic was allegedly assaulted while on a call.
According to officers, the accused ran when police arrived but returned an hour later.
Police say he resisted arrest and they had to use a taser to take him into custody. Police say he didn't require medical attention after the incident.
The paramedic suffered minor injuries.
The 23-year-old Bradford man is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.