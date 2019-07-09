

CTV Barrie





South Simcoe Police say they had to use a taser to arrest a man accused of assaulting a Simcoe County paramedic.

Police say they were called to a home in the Highway 88 and Professor Day Drive area in Bradford on Monday evening after a paramedic was allegedly assaulted while on a call.

According to officers, the accused ran when police arrived but returned an hour later.

Police say he resisted arrest and they had to use a taser to take him into custody. Police say he didn't require medical attention after the incident.

The paramedic suffered minor injuries.

The 23-year-old Bradford man is charged with assault, assault with a weapon and resisting arrest.