Police training leads to commercial vehicle safety blitz

    A transport truck is seen in a side view mirror - File Image (CTV News) A transport truck is seen in a side view mirror - File Image (CTV News)
    More than 100 charges were laid during a commercial vehicle safety enforcement blitz.

    Seventeen officers from half a dozen detachments attended a training course on commercial vehicle safety at the Wiarton Ontario Provincial Police detachment, which ended with a traffic safety event at the Grey Roots Museum parking lot Wednesday.

    During the blitz, 28 commercial motor vehicles underwent inspection, including seven Level 1 inspections. The rigorous checks led to the removal of six commercial trucks from service and the seizure of three licence plates.

    Officers located and either charged or warned drivers about 101 Highway Traffic Act offences.

    The program aimed to educate frontline officers on driver and operator requirements and basic vehicle safety while reinforcing police responsibilities and authorities regarding vehicle and driver licencing.

