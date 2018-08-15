

CTV Barrie





Two men are facing charges after police seized more than $8,000 worth of drugs in Huntsville.

Police executed a search warrant at a Main Street address on Wednesday.

Officers seized cocaine , heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills and more than $2,400 in cash.

A 31-year-old Scarborough man and a 30-year-old Huntsville man are facing several drug-related charges.

The suspects appeared in court on Wednesday.