Police seize $8K worth of drugs in Huntsville
Published Wednesday, August 15, 2018 4:25PM EDT
Two men are facing charges after police seized more than $8,000 worth of drugs in Huntsville.
Police executed a search warrant at a Main Street address on Wednesday.
Officers seized cocaine , heroin, fentanyl, prescription pills and more than $2,400 in cash.
A 31-year-old Scarborough man and a 30-year-old Huntsville man are facing several drug-related charges.
The suspects appeared in court on Wednesday.