Police seek public's help to track down suspect accused of crashing stolen car into Barrie store

Police in Barrie are trying to track down the suspect who drove an allegedly stolen vehicle into the front window of a store selling illegal psilocybin products downtown.

Police say the incident happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday at Shroomyz on Dunlop Street West.

Police investigate after a car crashes into a downtown Barrie, Ont. shop on Wed. Sept. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: of Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

No one was reported injured.

Police say the vehicle, which had been reported stolen in Toronto the previous day, had been abandoned when they arrived.

Car crashes into downtown Barrie, Ont. shop on Wed. Sept. 5, 2023. (Courtesy: Michael Chorney/At the Scene Photography)

Investigators released images believed to be the suspect driver and are seeking the public's help identifying him.

Police released several images of a suspect believed to have crashed a stolen vehicle into a storefront in Barrie, Ont., on Wed., Sept. 6, 2023. (Source: Barrie Police Services)

They encourage anyone with information that could lead to an arrest to contact the authorities at 705-725-7025 or contact Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.