Stolen car crashes into illegal magic mushroom shop in Barrie, Ont.

Police in Barrie say a stolen car crashed through the front of a magic mushroom store in the city's downtown.

Police say the car had driven through the front window of the establishment at 15 Dunlop Street West around midnight on Wednesday, which they say was determined to be a store selling illegal psilocybin products.

No injuries were reported; however, police say the driver of the vehicle was not located.

Police determined the car involved had been reported stolen in Toronto earlier on Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.

The City of Barrie engineering staff will determine if there are any structural safety concerns for the building.

As of mid-morning police were at the scene, securing the premises pending a search warrant.