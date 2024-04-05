Police seek public's help in historical sexual assault investigation

Police are seeking public's help in an historical assault investigation.

A victim of a sexual assault that occurred in July 2015 came forward to the police in October 2023.

The Muskoka Crime Unit asked a sketch artist to create a likeness drawing based on the person's description of the man who attacked them in Huntsville eight years ago.

Anyone who may recognize this person is asked to call the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.