Police seek public's help in historical sexual assault investigation
Police are seeking public's help in an historical assault investigation.
A victim of a sexual assault that occurred in July 2015 came forward to the police in October 2023.
The Muskoka Crime Unit asked a sketch artist to create a likeness drawing based on the person's description of the man who attacked them in Huntsville eight years ago.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Anyone who may recognize this person is asked to call the Huntsville Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Earthquake centred near New York City possibly felt by 42 million people
An earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area Friday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey said, with residents across the Northeast reporting rumbling in a region where people are unaccustomed to feeling the ground move.
'Plan for the worst': Eclipse viewings expected to put pressure on cellphone networks
With Monday's solar eclipse expected to draw tens of thousands to regions along the path of totality in Eastern Canada, major cellphone and internet providers say they're ready to handle a surge in wireless traffic in those areas.
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
A senior U.K. lawmaker fell victim to a sexting scam. His colleagues are being urged to go to police
British lawmakers who may have been targeted in a sexting scam were urged Friday to go to police, after a senior Conservative admitted disclosing the personal phone numbers of some colleagues to an unknown individual who held 'compromising' material on him.
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Kurt Cobain is still shaping culture – 30 years after the Nirvana frontman's death
Thirty years from his death on April 5 1994, the impact of Kurt Cobain and his band, Nirvana, and their values, still resonates in today’s culture and music.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Multiple crashes in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford
Thursday was a busy one for first responders in Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge and Stratford - there were multiple crashes reported between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
-
University of Waterloo profs launch battery centre for electric vehicle development
It will be Canada’s newest facility tasked with advancing electric vehicle battery development.
-
Ontario mother quits job to drive son to autism program
An Ontario mother says she is being forced to choose between her income and an autism program necessary for her son’s development.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING McNorgan found guilty in death of 8-year-old Girl Guide and injuries to seven others
Petronella McNorgan has been found guilty of one count of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Manslaughter charge laid in death of Malik Edwards
A 47-year-old man has been charged with one count of manslaughter after a fight in downtown London on March 28.
-
Perth County paramedic dies in Switzerland avalanche
Perth County has announced the death of a local paramedic. “It is with great sadness that we have learned of the death of Perth County Paramedic Nikky Nagy," read a statement.
Windsor
-
Vehicle crashes into Harrow store front
Police say it happened on King Street just after 11 a.m. and call it an “unfortunate incident.”
-
Child luring investigation leads to charges
A 68-year-old Chatham man has been charged for allegedly luring a child online.
-
2 people taken to London hospital after crash in Chatham-Kent
Just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, emergency crews were sent to the crash between a pickup truck and an SUV, at the intersection of Ninth Line and Wellwood Road in Raleigh Township.
Northern Ontario
-
Community near Sudbury is short $3M in reserve funds
Residents of Markstay-Warren, a community just east of Sudbury, were brought up to speed on their municipality’s financial situation during a special council meeting Thursday evening.
-
'Quite remarkable': More than 4,000 people have expressed interest in $10 land plots in small-town Ontario
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
-
Is decaf coffee safe to drink? Experts weigh in on claims by health advocacy groups
For people avoiding caffeine, decaf coffee seems like a harmless option. But some health advocacy groups that argue otherwise are petitioning the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to ban a key chemical involved in the decaffeination process due to cancer concerns.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Computer literacy programs in the Sault aimed at seniors
Seniors in Sault Ste. Marie looking to improve their understanding of computers and related technology have some options available to them.
-
Latest big winners in four northern Ont. hospital lotteries
Meet the March winners of the monthly 50/50 hospital lotteries in Sudbury, Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay, who together won more than $700,000.
-
Transportation officials investigating ‘hard landing’ at Sault airport
The Transportation Safety Board is looking into the circumstances surrounding a “hard landing” at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Eastway Tank, owner plead guilty in 2022 explosion that killed 6 at Ottawa business
Eastway Tank and its owner, Neil Greene, have pleaded guilty to charges in connection to an explosion that killed six people at an Ottawa business more than two years ago.
-
Ottawa gets $37.5 million for making 'substantial progress' towards housing targets
The city of Ottawa is receiving $37.5 million in provincial funding under Ontario's Building Faster Fund for making "substantial progress" towards its housing goals in 2023. The city reached 93 per cent of its housing target in 2023.
-
Elgin Street office building to be converted into residential units
An Elgin Street office building is slated to be converted into a residential building, as Ottawa's downtown core continues its makeover coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
'Quite remarkable': More than 4,000 people have expressed interest in $10 land plots in small-town Ontario
A small town in northeastern Ontario is being inundated with interest after announcing a program that would see plots of land for new home builds being offered for as low as $10 along with a five-year property tax break.
-
Ontario to lose enough energy to power half of Toronto during Monday's eclipse, minister says
Officials in Ontario are expecting a significant drop in power — enough to supply energy to half the city of Toronto — as a rare total solar eclipse casts its shadow over the province on Monday.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED Hwy. 404 reopens in Aurora after collisions involving 16 vehicles
Highway 404 has reopened in Aurora following two early morning pileups which snarled traffic on the busy highway.
Montreal
-
Still tens of thousands without power after snowfall in Quebec
There are 50,020 customers without electricity after major snowfall in Quebec.
-
Quebec app helps amateur astronomers watch the eclipse
Amateur astronomers or one-time eclipse enthusiasts can now use a new bilingual app to ensure they get the best experience on April 8.
-
Mother of Canadian aid worker rejects Israel's explanation for his death
The mother of a Canadian Army veteran killed during an attack on humanitarian workers in the Gaza Strip this week is rejecting Israel's explanation for what happened.
Atlantic
-
Daughter of Carly Simon ready to 'see the total eclipse of the sun' in Maritimes
The daughter of Carly Simon, singer of 'You're So Vain,' which mentions an eclipse in Nova Scotia, now lives in the Maritimes, just in time for the upcoming solar eclipse.
-
Colorado State University forecast for 2024 hurricane season calls for a busy one
Colorado State University has released their first forecast for the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which predicts a very active one.
-
N.B. man sentenced for trying to smuggle 71 kilos of cocaine into Canada
A New Brunswick man will serve a nine-year prison sentence for trying to smuggle 71.5 kilograms of cocaine into Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Homicide suspect wanted in connection with second killing
A 27-year-old man wanted in a March homicide has been charged in connection to a second death – although police do not believe the two killings are related.
-
University of Winnipeg reveals student, faculty data stolen in cyber attack
The University of Winnipeg has revealed data was likely stolen from a server containing sensitive, personal information of current and former students, employees and faculty in a recent cyber attack.
-
Wildfires could start as early as this weekend in Manitoba due to dry conditions officials say
Manitoba's wildfire services warns amid rising temperatures and drought conditions, flames could spark as early as the weekend. That's causing concern for one First Nation community still reeling from last year's wildfire fight.
Calgary
-
Calgary snowfall creates treacherous commute for drivers
Heavy snowfall is impacting the commute for many Calgarians heading in to work on Friday.
-
Second grid alert in 2 days issued in Alberta
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert, the second in the past two days.
-
Alberta unemployment largely unchanged in March, continues to climb in Lethbridge
Alberta's unemployment rate remained steady last month, though both Calgary and Lethbridge saw more people out of work.
Edmonton
-
Second grid alert in 2 days issued in Alberta
The Alberta Electric System Operator issued another grid alert, the second in the past two days.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Morning snow, weekend warming
A snowy start to the day in the Edmonton area and across much of central and north-central Alberta.
-
Connor McDavid, Oilers aim to get back on track vs. Avalanche
The Edmonton Oilers will look to get back in the win column when they entertain the visiting Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.
Regina
-
'This is a pattern': Regina father and 5 children left on street after public housing eviction
A Regina father and his five children have been left homeless after being evicted from a government housing unit on Wednesday after several noise complaints.
-
RCMP on scene of serious collision north of Moose Jaw
RCMP say Highway 2 is closed 30 kilometres north of Moose Jaw Friday morning as crews respond to a “serious” collision.
-
When will Saskatchewan see a total solar eclipse?
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year’s total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police stats show Fairhaven crime not rising, despite lingering fears
After weeks of breathless demands from neighbourhood residents who say a nearby homeless shelter is contributing to a crime wave, police released statistics from the two neighbourhoods at the centre of the controversy.
-
Saskatoon duo are the first Sask. men to officiate a Major League Soccer game
Two Saskatonians are celebrating after becoming the first male referees from Saskatchewan to officiate a game at the highest level in the continent.
-
When will Saskatchewan see a total solar eclipse?
Saskatchewan might be missing out on seeing this year’s total solar eclipse over North America, but the next time the sun and the moon align over the continent, the province will be centre stage.
Vancouver
-
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
-
Current Vancouver city councillor wins B.C. NDP nomination
A current Vancouver city councillor has won the B.C. NDP nomination for a provincial riding after the environment minister announced he will not run again.
-
'We are struggling': Muslim Food Bank pleading for donations amid challenging Ramadan
The Lower Mainland Muslim Food Bank says it is struggling with high demand and not enough donations during the holy month of Ramadan.
Vancouver Island
-
Amber Alert issued in B.C. after alleged abduction of infant
Police in Langley, B.C., issued an Amber alert after receiving a report about an alleged parental abduction of a three-month-old baby on Thursday.
-
Rescue effort to save stranded B.C. orca calf could occur next week, says chief
Ehattesaht First Nation Chief Simon John says a highly orchestrated attempt to rescue a killer whale calf stranded in a Vancouver Island lagoon could happen as early as next week.
-
Man arrested after exposing himself to 12-year-old girl on Victoria bus, police say
Plainclothes police officers in Victoria arrested a 65-year-old man last week after he allegedly exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on a transit bus.