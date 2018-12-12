Featured
Police search for suspects in a Caledon robbery
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 3:47PM EST
Provincial police are searching for two suspects related to a robbery in the Town of Caledon.
On Tuesday night, around 10 pm, ten officers from the Caledon OPP detachment were called to a robbery at a convenience store at Highway 50 and Healey Road.
Police say two masked male suspects entered the store and stole money while one of them brandished a black handgun.
The first suspect is described as:
• Male
• Approximately 6'0"
• Wearing a black sweater with hood up, blue vest, black pants, white Adidas shoes, and black mask with skeleton print on it.
The second suspect is described as:
• Male
• Approximately 5'7"
• Wearing a black jacket with a green safety vest pattern with hood up, black pants, black shoes, and black mask with skeleton print on it.
• Carrying a black handgun
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Caledon OPP.