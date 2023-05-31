Police search for suspects after Barrie sign damaged

Barrie police are trying to catch vandals who caused damage to the Barrie sign on Simcoe Street.

Police released pictures of the vandalism incident and a description of what they were wearing.

One suspect seen kicking the street sign was wearing a black sleeve shirt with the word "Chicago" on the middle of his shirt in white lettering and black shorts with white patterns.

Police said the incident happened May 22. They said the vandals damaged the "E" of the Barrie sign by kicking the letter.

The suspects were seen on Dunlop Street East and Simcoe Street, police said.

According to the city, this is the third time the sign has been damaged. A budget of $15,000 annually is in place for repairs and maintenance.

City staff are working with a contractor to have it fixed.

Anyone with any more information is asked to contact police at mbradley@barriepolice.ca