Police search for 11th most wanted person in high-profile abduction case

36-year-old Deshawn Davis is now the 11th most wanted person by police in Canada.

"The Ontario provincial police have wanted him as a suspect in relation to his involvement in the abduction of Elnaz Hajtimiri from Wasaga Beach in January of 2022," said OPP major case manager Detective Inspector John Power.

Davis is part of the Bolo Program, which stands for "Be on the lookout," He has been wanted on a Canada-wide warrant since February 2023.

"We do believe there are people who know where Deshawn Davis is that they have the information," said Power.

Elnaz Hajtimiri was abducted from a home in Wasaga Beach on January 12, 2022.

Police have made several arrests but failed to locate the missing woman. Her former boyfriend, Mohamad Lilo, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with her disappearance. That case is still before the courts.

Police say three men took her from a house on Trailwood Place in Wasaga Beach, Ont., dressed in fake police gear and fled the scene with Hajtimiri in what is believed to be a white Lexus RX sport utility vehicle.

"It's a challenging case. We have dedicated members on this investigation who have worked relentlessly on trying to find Elnaz and bring answers, and on the family who are desperate to have those answers, we want to bring the resolution. It's a challenging case," continued Power.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Deshawn Davis' whereabouts to come forward.

OPP and York Regional Police have posted a $100,000 reward for anyone providing information about Hajtamiri's whereabouts.