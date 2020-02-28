BARRIE -- Police say a 23-year-old Barrie man has been charged with impaired driving after police responded to a call of a car in a ditch early Friday morning.

The incident reportedly happened just after 12:30 a.m. along 10th Sideroad north of Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil.

A motorist passing by the single-vehicle crash called it in to police.

The responding officer detected an odour of alcohol and following a roadside screening device test, the driver was arrested and transported to North Division.

The 23-year-old’s licence was suspended for 90 days.

Police say he was not injured in the collision.

This was the second time this week that we received a call regarding a suspected impaired driver. Thank you to our citizens for working with us to keep our roads safe