Police recover body of missing man in Lake Muskoka

A missing man's body has been recovered from Lake Muskoka.

Provincial police had received a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday that a Toronto-area man had fallen into the water near Muskoka Road 169 and Glen Echo Road.

The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit searched for the 31-year-old man, who it seems had taken a kayak out onto the lake near Taylor Island and had encountered difficulties.

Police say they recovered his body at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.