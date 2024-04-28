BARRIE
Barrie

    Police recover body of missing man in Lake Muskoka

    File picture of Lake Muskoka, Ont. (CTV Barrie) File picture of Lake Muskoka, Ont. (CTV Barrie)
    A missing man's body has been recovered from Lake Muskoka.

    Provincial police had received a call shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday that a Toronto-area man had fallen into the water near Muskoka Road 169 and Glen Echo Road.

    The OPP's Underwater Search and Recovery Unit searched for the 31-year-old man, who it seems had taken a kayak out onto the lake near Taylor Island and had encountered difficulties.

    Police say they recovered his body at 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.

     

