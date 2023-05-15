Police launch investigation into stolen car in Shelburne
Dufferin OPP is investigating after a vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Shelburne last weekend.
Police were called to the home on Berry Street at around 5:50 a.m. on Saturday after the owner of a 2017 Blue Infiniti 250 sedan reported their vehicle stolen.
Police believe the theft occurred sometime between Saturday morning and 9:30 p.m. Friday.
The licence plate of the car is CEWY 382. Anyone with information or surveillance footage is asked to contact OPP.
