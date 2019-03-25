Featured
Police kill deer following collision, bullet ricochets hitting house
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 25, 2019 4:59PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, March 25, 2019 7:55PM EDT
Dufferin provincial police responded to a car versus deer collision on Highway 10 in Mono on Sunday night.
Police say the deer was severely injured and had to be 'destroyed.'
Police didn’t provide many details, but say the bullet somehow ricocheted and caused damage to a nearby residence.
No one was injured.
Highway 10 north was closed while police investigated.