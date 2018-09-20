

CTV Barrie





The West Parry Sound Crime Unit is investigating after they say a masked man robbed a convenience store in Parry Sound in the early morning hours on Thursday.

In a release, the OPP say the suspect entered the store on Bowes Street shortly before 1 a.m. with a firearm and demanded money. He then took off on foot with cash.

Police believe there is no threat to public safety and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimestoppers.