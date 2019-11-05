Barrie police are investigating after a sewing needle was found in a Halloween treat.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday they were contacted by a concerned homeowner after her child bit into a chocolate bar that contained the needle. The child wasn’t injured.

Officers can't determine if the needle was inserted prior to packaging or afterwards.

The child had been trick-or-treating in the Raymond Crescent and Serena lane area, and on Danielle Crescent and Catherine Drive.

Police don’t have a suspect at this time but are urging parents whose children may have been in the area to have a second look at their child's candy.