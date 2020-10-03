BARRIE, ONT. -- Two people are in hospital following a helicopter crash on Saturday afternoon in the community of Loretto, in Adjala-Tosorontio.

Nottawasaga OPP say the helicopter fell from about 40 feet in the air, but couldn't confirm whether the helicopter was landing or taking off. There were four people on board, and two of them were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other two people on board were not injured.

The crash happened at a privately owned helicopter pad, on a stable owner's property near Concession Road 7 and Simcoe County Road 1. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.