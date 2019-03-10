

Debris still litters the trail; a day after two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a head-on collision involving three snowmobiles in Grey County.

Grey County Ontario Provincial Police Officers responded to the crash at a trail near Singhampton around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday.

A 31-year-old man and a 58-year-old man were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Pete Oosterhoff, a nearby resident, says he didn't see the crash, but he did watch police investigate.

“There was two skidoos on top of each other, and about a hundred metres away there was another one that was completely damaged as well, missing a ski and the engine and all that was exposed.”

The crash has many people in the area questioning how it happened, given the open field where the collision occurred.

“Really bad crash for an area that is wide open. I'm an avid snowmobiler as well, and you're always worried about the tight corners,” said Ooosterhoff, “but in an open stretch like here, I just don't know how it happened.”

Kevin Hagen, Manager of Mid-Ontario Snowmobile Trails, told CTV News he’s surprised a collision of this magnitude occurred because weather and trail conditions were not a factor.

“It was a bright clear day,” said Kevin Hagen. “I believe the sun was shining and the trail was in very good condition at the time of the incident. It's a bit puzzling.”

Grey County OPP didn’t provide any more details to the cause of yesterday’s crash.

The OPP along with the Technical Traffic Collision Investigators continue to investigate the crash and are asking anyone with information to contact police.