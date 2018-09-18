

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police say a shotgun caused bullet holes in a window at an abandoned home on Dunlop Street West in Barrie.

There are several bullet holes in the window and residents in the area claim they woke up to a big bang.

Officers say it happened sometime between two and four in the morning on Saturday.

The home was vacant, and no one was injured.

Police have canvassed the area and are appealing for anyone with information or video surveillance to contact them.