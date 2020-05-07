BARRIE -- An "appalling prank" in Innisfil sent South Simcoe Police officers on a mission to identify the culprits involved.

Officers say a skunk carcass was found inside an open metal briefcase that had a swastika painted on the lid at an intersection in Innisfil back in February.

It was found in the area of Killarney Beach Road and Corner Avenue, which is home to two synagogues.

The discovery resulted in a detailed investigation by police who have now identified three teenagers as being involved.

Police say the incident was not a targeted, criminal act but "an immature prank where the teens did not realize the full impact of their actions."

Officers add that the teens found the animal already dead, having been roadkill.

The teens and their parents were cautioned about the gravity of their actions.