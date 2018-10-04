

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police are on the hunt for a stolen pickup truck and the thief who drove away with it on September 20.

Police say a man jumped into the truck and drove off while the owner was getting a coffee at the Country Style on Tiffin Street in Barrie just after 6 p.m.

Video surveillance captured the suspect who is described as a white man with a medium build. He was wearing a black baseball hat, a blue hooded sweatshirt, and jeans.

The pickup truck is a red 2001 GMC Sierra with a single cab. It has a black back rack with yellow dome lights and an electric lift gate. The licence plate number is AS59986.

Police say that on the same day the stolen truck stopped at the Petro Canada gas station on Bayfield Street in Barrie with a male matching the suspect description. The man filled the truck with just over $50 of gas before driving off without paying.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.