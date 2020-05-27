BARRIE -- Police in York Region have made arrests after two incidents of the police helicopter being hit with laser strikes.

According to police, two men have been arrested in two separate incidents where the pilot and tactical flight officer were hit with a bright light source.

In both cases, police were able to locate and arrest the suspects.

A third incident, which took place on Saturday night in the area of Bathurst Street and Jefferson Sideroad in Richmond Hill, is under investigation.

York Regional Police say these incidents have the potential to cause serious harm.

Health Canada warns that a split-second glance into a laser pointer can result in a condition called flash blindness, which can be very serious for a pilot flying over populated areas.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.