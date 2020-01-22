BARRIE -- A Richmond Hill man is facing numerous charges after police say they found the man heavily intoxicated and in possession of a gun.

On Saturday, January 11th, police received numerous calls from people that a man appeared to be intoxicated driving in a parking lot at 9151 Keele Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the 54-year-old man sitting in his running car.

“Have you had anything to drink? ” an officer asked.

“Absolutely no, “the man replied.

“There is open beer cans in your back seat,” the officer added.

Police asked the man to step out of the car so that they could conduct a search.

The 54-year-old man was given a breath test, which police say he failed and was placed under arrest.

During a search of the car, police say they found a loaded gun.

The driver was charged with multiple offences, including impaired driving and being in possession of a firearm and