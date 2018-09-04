

CTV Barrie





Police divers have located the body of a missing man in the Collingwood harbour.

According to police, the man went missing while swimming in the Collingwood harbour.

OPP say the search began after the man’s family reported he disappeared on Sunday evening.

Family members have identified him as 35-year-old Chris Robins, a father of two.

Police boats were out scanning the bottom of Collingwood harbour Tuesday afternoon with sonar in search of the Stayner man.

“The male was swimming here at Collingwood harbour with friends at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday night when they lost sight of him,” said Collingwood OPP Const. Martin Hachey.

Witnesses say Robins was swimming from the end of a pier to a boat that was tied up nearby, but they say he never made it to the boat.