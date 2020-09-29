BARRIE -- Traffic came to a halt during the lunch hour in Barrie’s south end after a two-vehicle collision involving a Barrie police cruiser.

The crash happened at the intersection at Essa Road and Veteran’s Drive after 12:30 p.m.

Barrie Police Communications Officer Peter Leon said the officer had activated his emergency lights and made his way through the intersection when he was struck by a westbound vehicle on Essa Road.

No one was injured in the crash.

Officers from the Barrie Police Traffic Unit are investigating what happened.

Any witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to notify Barrie Police.

The road has since reopened.