Police chief to make 'significant announcement' in ongoing probe into Barrie woman's disappearance

Barrie police say Chief Rich Johnston will make a "significant announcement" on Thursday concerning the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Autumn Shaganash, who was reported missing in June.

Video surveillance shows 26-year-old Shaganash leaving the family house and meeting with someone on Burton Avenue around 9 p.m. on June 9, 2023.

The following day, police say the Indigenous woman was with a friend near Sunnidale Park around 10:30 a.m. and vanished.

"One minute she was there, the next minute she was gone," said Det. Const. Melanie Beard, in a September interview with CTV News.

Police say dozens of people were attending an ALS Walk at Sunnidale Park at the time of her mysterious disappearance.

While the authorities haven't ruled out the possibility of human trafficking, her family has enlisted the services of a private investigation team to search for clues.

The chief is expected to make the announcement at 11 a.m. from the detachment on Fairview Road.

CTVBarrieNews.ca will have all the details as soon as they become available.