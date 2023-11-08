BARRIE
Barrie

    • Police charge Gravenhurst man with multiple thefts from local stores

    A convenience store is shown early Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (Cam Woolley / CP24) A convenience store is shown early Friday, Aug. 28, 2015. (Cam Woolley / CP24)

    Between June and November, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 99 incidents of theft and shoplifting from the Gravenhurst area.

    Many of those victims were frustrated store and business owners left feeling increasingly vulnerable.

    On November 7, Bracebridge OPP officers located and arrested a 44-year-old Gravenhurst man, and he stands charged with the following:

    • Theft Under $5000 x 9
    • Possession of Property Obtained by Crime
    • Fail to Comply with Probation
    • Fail to Comply with Undertaking

    He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on November 8 to answer his charges.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Immigrants explain why they're leaving Canada

    Dozens of people who came to Canada as immigrants have reached out to CTVNews.ca to explain why they've abandoned their efforts to build a life here and are moving on to greener pastures.

    Atlantic

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Kitchener

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News