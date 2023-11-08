Police charge Gravenhurst man with multiple thefts from local stores

Between June and November, Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to 99 incidents of theft and shoplifting from the Gravenhurst area.

Many of those victims were frustrated store and business owners left feeling increasingly vulnerable.

On November 7, Bracebridge OPP officers located and arrested a 44-year-old Gravenhurst man, and he stands charged with the following:

Theft Under $5000 x 9

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

Fail to Comply with Probation

Fail to Comply with Undertaking

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge for a bail hearing on November 8 to answer his charges.