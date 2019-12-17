Police asking for public help to identify women wanted in alleged theft
Two women wanted by Barrie Police in connection to an alleged theft at an electronics store on Bryne Dr. on December 11. (Courtesy: Barrie Police)
BARRIE -- Barrie police are appealing to the public to help identify two women wanted after an alleged theft at a store in the city`s south end.
According to police, it happened on December 11 at an electronics store on Bryne Drive. Police say security footage shows the two women placing items into a large purse, covering the items with a blanket and then leaving the store.
One suspect is described to be in her mid-20`s, with dark hair, and was wearing a black puffer style winter jacket.
The second suspect is described to be in her mid-20`s, with dark hair, and was wearing a black winter coat with a large fur collar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.