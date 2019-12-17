BARRIE -- Barrie police are appealing to the public to help identify two women wanted after an alleged theft at a store in the city`s south end.

According to police, it happened on December 11 at an electronics store on Bryne Drive. Police say security footage shows the two women placing items into a large purse, covering the items with a blanket and then leaving the store.

One suspect is described to be in her mid-20`s, with dark hair, and was wearing a black puffer style winter jacket.

The second suspect is described to be in her mid-20`s, with dark hair, and was wearing a black winter coat with a large fur collar.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Barrie Police.