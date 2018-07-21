

The Canadian Press





Homicide detectives are asking witnesses to come forward following a suspicious death north of Toronto.

Police say they were called to an apartment on Huron Heights Drive in Newmarket, Ont., at about 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.

York Regional Police say they found an injured woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a man between 25 and 30 years old who left the area.

It's not clear what relationship existed between the man and the woman, but police say neither of them lived in the apartment complex.

Investigators are asking witnesses who might have video recordings of the incident to come forward.