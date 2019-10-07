

The Canadian Press





Police say they've made three arrests related to what they describe as a major marijuana grow-op with links to organized crime.

York Regional Police say they began investigating the facility in King Township back in July.

They say Health Canada had granted a licence allowing for 475 outdoor plants and 124 indoor plants on the premises.

Instead, police say they found well over 2,000 plants on the site and they seized millions of dollars worth of marijuana.

Officers also arrested three people and laid an unspecified number of charges, including producing cannabis and possession for the purpose of distribution.

They offered no details on the alleged links to organized crime, but say the investigation is ongoing.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 7, 2019.