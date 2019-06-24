

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say they believe there may be more alleged victims in a child pornography case that recently resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man.

Police say the man was taken into custody last week after investigators searched an address in the city's east end.

They allege he chatted with a child through unspecified social media applications using aliases including MasterM2424, Master G and Mat Master.

He now faces five charges including one count each of child luring, making child pornography and invitation to sexual touching.

Police say anyone else with information on the case is encouraged to come forward.