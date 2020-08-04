Advertisement
Police appealing to the public to help find missing Aurora woman not seen for almost a week
Published Tuesday, August 4, 2020 12:10PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, August 4, 2020 12:17PM EDT
A photo of 61-year-old Helen Sedo who hasn't been seen since July 29, 2020 (Photo: York Regional Police)
BARRIE -- York Regional Police continues to seek help from the community in the search for a missing Aurora woman who hasn't been seen for almost a week.
Police say 61-year-old Helen Sedo was last seen driving from her home late Wednesday evening on Treegrove Circle, in the area of Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad.
Sedo is described as white, 5'1, with dark brown shoulder-length hair and glasses while carrying a red and olive coloured duffel bag.
She was driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX with the license plate CBDY 015.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police.
