BARRIE -- York Regional Police continues to seek help from the community in the search for a missing Aurora woman who hasn't been seen for almost a week.

Police say 61-year-old Helen Sedo was last seen driving from her home late Wednesday evening on Treegrove Circle, in the area of Bathurst Street and St. John's Sideroad.

Sedo is described as white, 5'1, with dark brown shoulder-length hair and glasses while carrying a red and olive coloured duffel bag.

She was driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX with the license plate CBDY 015.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police.