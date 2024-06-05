BARRIE
Barrie

    Police appeal for witnesses in head-on collision involving 15-year-old

    York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker) York Regional Police cruiser in this undated file photo. (CTV NEWS/BARRIE/Mike Walker)
    Police are searching for witnesses following a serious head-on collision involving a 15-year-old in the Township of King.

    On Saturday afternoon, York Regional Police were called to the scene of 4545 Lloydtown-Aurora Road.

    Police say a black Kia Sedan and a grey Chevrolet 2500 Express van collided head-on.

    The driver of the Kia was transported to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition.

    A 15-year-old passenger of the same vehicle suffered serious injuries and is recovering in a local hospital.

    The driver of the Chevrolet van suffered minor injuries.

    No charges have been laid at this time.

    Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following the serious collision.

    Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage or video surveillance to please come forward.

