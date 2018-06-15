

CTV Barrie





Police continue to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing Bradford man.

Christian Robinson hasn’t been seen or heard from since he left his home on Tuesday, at around 3:30 p.m.

The 46 year old is described as being 5’10”, 180 pounds with short, light brown hair. Robinson was last seen wearing a grey golf shirt, grey shorts, flip flops and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.